Texas A&M students take over the outside of Kyle Field for ticket pull

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the Texas A&M football team has lost two straight games, students and fans are still going above and beyond to support the Aggies. The outside of Kyle Field was filled with tents, sleeping bags, and air mattresses as students waited until 8 a.m. to secure tickets to the next football game against Alabama.

As people came out to grab a spot in line they made sure they had plenty to do to pass the time. Some students arrived at Kyle Field with televisions to watch movies and play video games.

Some have been at Kyle Field over the course of two days. Students made plans to set up right after the Mississippi State game and stay the night. They made sure they didn’t go hungry and brought supplies to cook right on site.

And of course, the morning could not be complete without some tradition. Dozens of students gathered to sing the Aggie War Hymn before the sun came up.

This was some wake up call. The Aggie spirit never goes away. Even at 6:30 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/bxeM3cT9Ur — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) October 4, 2021

Ticket pull starts every Monday before a Texas A&M home game.

