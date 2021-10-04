Advertisement

Texas A&M students take over the outside of Kyle Field for ticket pull

Aggies are hoping to get tickets to the most anticipated game of the year
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the Texas A&M football team has lost two straight games, students and fans are still going above and beyond to support the Aggies. The outside of Kyle Field was filled with tents, sleeping bags, and air mattresses as students waited until 8 a.m. to secure tickets to the next football game against Alabama.

As people came out to grab a spot in line they made sure they had plenty to do to pass the time. Some students arrived at Kyle Field with televisions to watch movies and play video games.

Some have been at Kyle Field over the course of two days. Students made plans to set up right after the Mississippi State game and stay the night. They made sure they didn’t go hungry and brought supplies to cook right on site.

And of course, the morning could not be complete without some tradition. Dozens of students gathered to sing the Aggie War Hymn before the sun came up.

Ticket pull starts every Monday before a Texas A&M home game.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What began as a stop to help a motorist alongside I-45 ended with the arrest of a man on...
Madison County Sheriff: Gang member arrested on I-45 on several charges
Brazos County Health District provides an update on COVID-19 and the Flu
Law enforcement in the Brazos Valley made multiple drunk driving-related arrests this weekend...
Men arrested for separate DWI-related crashes, according to arrest reports
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Juan Molina is accused of biting a deputy constable and resisting arrest Saturday morning...
CSPD: Man arrested after biting law enforcement officer’s cheek

Latest News

The district will not be doing a virtual academy yet
Bryan ISD not doing virtual academy this school year
One of the bollards still hasn't been returned after it was taken over the weekend.
Boyett Street postpones opening after bollards stolen
College Station police looking for people who took city bollard
College Station police looking for bollard thieves
College Station police looking for bollard thieves