Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Eminent Scholars

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University and the Aggie Women Network recently named two women as 2021 Eminent Scholars.

Valerie Hudson is a University Distinguished Professor who directs the school’s Program on Women, Peace, and Security. She is also a renowned expert on internal security, foreign policy analysis, and gender and security.

Karen Wooley holds the W.T. Doherty-Welch Chair in Chemistry and serves as the director of the Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions. She and her team conduct research on biodegradable natural polymers in an effort to solve the world’s plastics pollution problem.

The 2021 Eminent Scholars award recognizes outstanding research, scholarship, and service among women faculty at Texas A&M.

