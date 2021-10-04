Wake up! Crisp mornings and dry heat afternoons all week

Humidity moseyed its way out of the area yesterday and overnight into this morning, making things pretty comfortable out there to start the work week! We wake up in the upper 50s and 60s, with plenty more of that on the way for this week! Morning lows Monday kick-off between the mid and upper 60s for much of the area. By Tuesday and Wednesday morning, rural portions of the Brazos Valley should have an hour or two in the 50s as the sun comes up, while the rest of the area kicks off the day drinking coffee on the porch to the low 60s.

Here’s the thing - humidity has to return at some point, but it will be a slow and steady moisture return, and for the most part, we should stay south of 70 each morning through early next week. Each afternoon, though a touch warmer by the weekend, will be a “dry” heat, with heat index not exceeding 95 this weekend. Good news -- great weather to get out to and enjoy! Bad news: there is not a drop of rain in sight (at least for now) over the next 7 to 10 days.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear skies. Low: 61. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

