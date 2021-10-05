Advertisement

Aggie Men’s Basketball has revamped roster to start 2021-22 season

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team started practice over the weekend to gear up for the 2021-22 season which starts next month.

Head Coach Buzz Williams is entering his 3rd season with the Aggies, but the roster will look a lot different this year. With new transfer rules, only 5 players that saw the court last season are on this year’s squad. Williams said the offense still has a lot of catching up to do this next month, but overall he feels this roster is improved from last year.

”I think we’re fast. I think we’re faster,” Williams stated. “I think we have a lot of guys that can put the ball on the floor. Hopefully, a lot of those guys can get fouled and create rotation. Hopefully, we can get the defense in rotation and keep them in rotation. I think we’ve somewhat simplified what we’re trying to do defensively. I think what they’re doing, they understand they just need many reps at it,” Williams added.

The Aggies will start their season with an exhibition match against Texas A&M-Kingsville at Reed Arena on November 1st.

Aggie Men's Basketball has revamped roster to start 2021-22 season
