Brazos County Commissioners adopt guidelines for redistricting process

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 Census shows Brazos County has grown more than 17 percent. According to an initial assessment from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, the Austin-based law firm overseeing the redistricting for the county Brazos County Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 saw the most growth.

County leaders met Tuesday morning to adopt an order outlining the criteria set by state law that must be followed during the redistricting process.

The order was designed to ensure that the county complies with the Voting Rights Act and all other relevant laws, including Shaw v. Reno.

The order also says that county leaders will adhere to a set criteria to the greatest extent possible when establishing new commissioner precinct boundaries.

Commissioners also set guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals and comments.

10-5-2021 Brazos County Commissioners Court Regular Meeting Posted by Brazos County on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

