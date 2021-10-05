Advertisement

Brazos County Commissioners adopt guidelines for redistricting process

Brazos County Commissioners Precinct Map
Brazos County Commissioners Precinct Map(Brazos County Commissioner's Court)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2020 Census shows Brazos County has grown more than 17 percent. According to an initial assessment from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, the Austin-based law firm overseeing the redistricting for the county Brazos County Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 saw the most growth.

County leaders met Tuesday morning to adopt an order outlining the criteria set by state law that must be followed during the redistricting process.

The order was designed to ensure that the county complies with the Voting Rights Act and all other relevant laws, including Shaw v. Reno.

The order also says that county leaders will adhere to a set criteria to the greatest extent possible when establishing new commissioner precinct boundaries.

Commissioners also set guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals and comments.

10-5-2021 Brazos County Commissioners Court

Regular Meeting

Posted by Brazos County on Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Commissioners Court Orders
Order 21-012 adopting guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals
Order 21-013 Adopting Criteria for use in 2021 Redistricting Process

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Left- Cody Kraus, 20 Right- Brandon Harris, 19
Police say pair arrested for trying to steal truck their friend stole previously
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Chad Finley
CSPD: Longview man with five prior DWI charges causes multi-vehicle accident
Calvert police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

Peak intensity of migratory birds are expected to fly over parts of Texas and the Brazos Valley...
Peak bird migration happens over the Brazos Valley Tuesday night
Brazos County Commissioners
Brazos County Commissioners hire consulting firm to assist with American Rescue Plan Act funds
Brazos County ARPA Program Presentation by Traylor & Associates
Brazos County ARPA Program Presentation by Traylor & Associates
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions