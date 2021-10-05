Brazos County Commissioners hire consulting firm to assist with American Rescue Plan Act funds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to take part in a presentation from Traylor & Associates, a grant management and consulting firm hired by the county to assist with planning and allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Brazos County has received half of the $44.5 million allotted from the federal government. The other half of the funds are set to be released in August 2022.

While having millions of dollars on hand for COVID relief projects and initiatives is always a good thing, finding the best use for allocated money can sometimes be a challenge.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has established basic guidelines for what the funds can be used for. The guidelines say the funds can be used to help COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus, help replace lost revenue for the county to strengthen support for essential public services and help retain jobs, and to support immediate economic stabilization for Brazos County businesses and residents.

County leaders have not made any decisions on how the funds will be used at this time but have floated around many ideas.

Brazos County Precinct 1. Commissioner Steve Aldrich says hiring an outside firm to assist the county is the right decision to make.

“I think it’s good to have a consultant on board helping us evaluate opportunities and help us ensure that we’re in compliance with the expenditures of these funds,” said Aldrich.

Storm water and broadband infrastructure are just a few of the items at the top of his list.

“I think the expansion of broadband makes a whole lot of sense. I think there are some infrastructure things that may qualify,” said Aldrich. “Roads and things like that for Brazos County citizens merit consideration.”

Aldrich says he would like the county to invest in things that will not burden the county and taxpayers later. But whatever county leaders decide, he thinks they should take their time and make careful choices.

“Since it’s a one-time grant money, it needs to be a one-time expenditure without a maintaining operations requirement for whatever we spend it on,” said Aldrich.

“I don’t think we should be in a rush to get this all done and all committed because we do have a period of time. I think it’s more important that we look at all the things that we need to,” said Aldrich. “Let’s just make sure we get it right.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says along with infrastructure; he would like to see some funding go towards mental and public health initiatives.

“Mental health is something that certainly qualifies. Here in Brazos County, we have the kind of things that we’ve done with mental health with a crisis intervention team with the sheriff’s office. We helped create that by funding many years ago to try to keep people out of jail,” said Peters.

“We were disappointed when Rock Prairie Mental Health closed, so that’s something we want to take a look at to see if there’s any way that we’ll be able to help facilitate something for mental health.

