Chilifest organizers presenting new Friday Night Lights Music Festival on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest may not be happening again in 2021, but the festival has partnered with Visit College Station to put on another event instead.

The Friday Night Lights Music Festival is set for Friday, Oct. 8 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and feature the likes of country artists Robert Earl Keen, Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & The Saints, and John Baumann.

”We’re excited to bring everyone back to the community and get everyone together for some good country music for the night,” Visit College Station Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Kingsbury said. “In addition to this one night music festival, they’re going to bring Chilifest back to Snook next summer in 2022, so that’s something they can look forward to as well.”

Organizers say they’re excited to get everyone together for a night of fun ahead of the biggest football game of the year when the Aggies take on Alabama at Kyle Field on Saturday.

“You have these fans coming in from Alabama this weekend, and this gives them an opportunity to have something to do in town. Residents get out and have a good time with their family,” Kingsbury said. “After the pandemic, we’re still just starting to open up, so we’re excited to have everyone together.”

Kingsbury said attendees can look forward to a good kid-friendly environment with two food trucks and drinks. No coolers are allowed to bring your own food or drinks, but Kingsbury says people can bring lawn chairs and blankets to find a place on the green to get comfortable and have a good time.

Tickets are $45, and you can buy yours by clicking here. They will also be available at Wolf Pen Creek the night of the event if they are still available.

