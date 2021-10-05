Advertisement

Chilifest organizers presenting new Friday Night Lights Music Festival on Friday

Chilifest organizers are presenting the new Friday Night Lights Music Festival on Friday,...
Chilifest organizers are presenting the new Friday Night Lights Music Festival on Friday, October 8. Gates at Wolf Pen Creek will open at 5 p.m.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest may not be happening again in 2021, but the festival has partnered with Visit College Station to put on another event instead.

The Friday Night Lights Music Festival is set for Friday, Oct. 8 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and feature the likes of country artists Robert Earl Keen, Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & The Saints, and John Baumann.

”We’re excited to bring everyone back to the community and get everyone together for some good country music for the night,” Visit College Station Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Kingsbury said. “In addition to this one night music festival, they’re going to bring Chilifest back to Snook next summer in 2022, so that’s something they can look forward to as well.”

Organizers say they’re excited to get everyone together for a night of fun ahead of the biggest football game of the year when the Aggies take on Alabama at Kyle Field on Saturday.

“You have these fans coming in from Alabama this weekend, and this gives them an opportunity to have something to do in town. Residents get out and have a good time with their family,” Kingsbury said. “After the pandemic, we’re still just starting to open up, so we’re excited to have everyone together.”

Kingsbury said attendees can look forward to a good kid-friendly environment with two food trucks and drinks. No coolers are allowed to bring your own food or drinks, but Kingsbury says people can bring lawn chairs and blankets to find a place on the green to get comfortable and have a good time.

Tickets are $45, and you can buy yours by clicking here. They will also be available at Wolf Pen Creek the night of the event if they are still available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Left- Cody Kraus, 20 Right- Brandon Harris, 19
Police say pair arrested for trying to steal truck their friend stole previously
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Chad Finley
CSPD: Longview man with five prior DWI charges causes multi-vehicle accident
Calvert police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
SARC is hosting their annual "An Evening Under the Stars" fundraising Gala.
Sexual Assault Resource Center in need of funds to offset grant cuts
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/5
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 10/5
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard