CSFD partners with Domino’s to promote fire safety while delivering pizza

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week is National Fire Prevention Week, and the College Station Fire Department partnered with Domino’s Monday night to make sure some unsuspecting pizza customers have working smoke detectors inside their homes.

Firefighters delivered pizzas and customers with working smoke detectors got their order for free. Those with detectors that weren’t working received a new one for free.

CSFD and Domino’s partner to do this every year to promote good fire safety practices.

”We’re going to hit probably three or four homes tonight, maybe more if we have time,” CSFD Fire Captain Jimmy Yow said.

“This whole thing just promotes a lot of safety for the community, and working smoke detectors in a home alert the occupants so they can get out if there is a fire,” CSFD Deputy Fire Marshal Matt Brunson said.

The fire department says three loud beeps from your smoke detector means smoke has been detected, while four to five beeps mean carbon monoxide. In either event, you should exit the building and call 911.

Short chirps mean it’s time to replace the detector’s batteries. If the chirping continues after fresh batteries have been replaced, it means the entire detector needs to be replaced. That usually happens every seven to ten years.

