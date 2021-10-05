Despite struggles on offense, Aggies see improvement in Calzada

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football looks to snap a two-game losing streak this Saturday against No. 1 Alabama. It will be a tall order for the Maroon and White with a struggling offense.

The Aggies are 12th in the SEC right now in scoring offense with 23.4 points per game. Last week against Mississippi State, A&M was unable to keep up with the air-raid attack of Mike Leach’s offense, and this week may present an even bigger challenge as the Crimson Tide are the top-scoring team in offense putting up 45.6 points per game.

Despite the struggles on offense, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies believe in quarterback Zach Calzada and they’ve seen improvement in his game since he was thrown in during Week Two against Colorado.

”Anytime you’re the quarterback and you don’t win, everything is going to be scrutinized,” A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Every throw, every time you touch the ball, every time. Are there some throws and plays he’d like to have back? Surely. But that’s mostly every quarterback you ever play. Unfortunately, if we had made one more play and won the game, maybe it wouldn’t be pushed as much. But that’s part of it. I think he’s learning, growing, and I think his confidence, as you watch the film with him, he understands things, and he’s getting better and better each play. I think he believes in himself wholeheartedly, and I think our players believe in him,” Fisher added.

“We try to keep his confidence up, but we know how great of a player he can be,” explained tight end Jalen Wydermyer. “It goes back to the little things. If we can get the little things right in practice and keep his courage up and keep the O-line’s courage up then you’re going to see what he can do,” Wydermyer added.

Calzada had his most accurate game this season against Mississippi State completing 60% of his throws with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Calzada and the Aggies will kick off against Alabama this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Kyle Field. The game will be the second half of a CBS doubleheader on KBTX.

