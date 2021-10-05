Enjoy! Several beautiful mornings on the way

Grab a blanket or a light jacket and hop outside with a hot cup of something this morning. It sure is gorgeous! We wake up in the 50s and 60s, leaving us comfy to even mildly chilly through about 9am. This drier airmass will warm us quickly, though, and no extra layers will be needed after mid-morning. Other than maybe an hour or two this afternoon when we’re near 90, it will be an absolutely stellar day to get out and enjoy. Only thing to monitor - low relative humidity and a north breeze will give a slightly elevated fire danger, so keep that in mind if you have any open burning to to do today. Humidity will be higher later this week.

Low pressure to the east, funneling in this drier air, will slide to the northeast late-week, allowing a dome of high pressure to slide in out of Mexico. While that will be the insurance to keep sunshine and quiet weather around for early weekend plans, it will also allow the humidity to get a boost and highs to hop back into the warmer-than-average low-90s. A quick passing system will drag another weak cold front through the area as we jump-start next week, although impacts look minimal -- small spot of rain possible with temperatures only expected to fall by a few degrees on the other side of the weekend.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 89. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 63. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

