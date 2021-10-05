Advertisement

FBI looking for missing Houston teen

Leilana Graham was last seen in northeast Houston on Sep. 20.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The FBI Houston Division is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl from north Houston whom officials believe to be in danger.

According to the FBI Houston Crimes Against Children squad, 13-year-old Leilana Graham was last seen more than two weeks ago on Sep. 20 in northeast Houston. She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown color pants, black shoes, and a clear backpack. Leilana has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5′3″ tall, and weighs 147 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000, option number 2.

