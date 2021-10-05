Advertisement

Get it while comfy is here -- 90s & humidity return in a few days

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Not so bad out there -- granted a bit warm for October -- but still, not too bad. Low humidity is keeping a comfort factor around while allowing for the windows to be open for most of the day. Another cool night is on deck for the Brazos Valley, although expect sunrise temperatures to run a degree or three higher than what we woke up to Tuesday. After starting in the upper 50s and low 60s, afternoon highs are slated to stop just shy of 90° again for mid-week. Wednesday also brings us another day of elevated fire danger considering relative humidity values are slated to fall at or below 25% in the afternoon hours. A touch of moisture is back starting Thursday...just enough to put mornings back in the mid-to-upper 60s through the start of the weekend

High pressure slides out of Mexico and over Texas Friday through Saturday. Afternoon highs are slated to reach the low 90s starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through a better part of next week. As that area of high pressure moves east, a weather system glances past Texas Sunday into Monday dragging a very weak front through the area. If it can pull it off, it won’t be much...but a touch of rain may be able to squeeze out Sunday night into the very early Monday morning hours. After a brief 12-18 hour window of drier air, muggy Gulf air returns Tuesday on a breezy south wind. Unseasonable warm takes us into the middle of October.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Wind: N Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 65. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 91. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

