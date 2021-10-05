New art exhibit to be on display at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M University new art exhibit is showcasing pieces of nature and wildlife. “A Garden of Earthly Delights” features paintings, glassware, and even some insects and animals from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Exhibit art curator Liz Appleby says usually insects aren’t allowed in galleries but in this certain circumstance, they serve a purpose. “They’re showing the influences of nature on art and we’re bringing in Agrilife collections from across the university to show how they’re mirrored in the art,” says Appleby.

A Garden of Earthly Delights is an exhibit that is a collaborative effort from three different departments at Texas A&M. The herbarium, the insect collection from entomology, and the biodiversity collection have all contributed to the gallery.

The exhibit will be on display from October 5th to December 17th. The Forsyth Galleries are located on the 2nd floor of the Memorial Student Center

