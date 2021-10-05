Advertisement

New art exhibit to be on display at Texas A&M University

A Garden of Earthly Delights features artwork from the 19th and 20th century.
a garden of earthly delights
a garden of earthly delights(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M University new art exhibit is showcasing pieces of nature and wildlife. “A Garden of Earthly Delights” features paintings, glassware, and even some insects and animals from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Exhibit art curator Liz Appleby says usually insects aren’t allowed in galleries but in this certain circumstance, they serve a purpose. “They’re showing the influences of nature on art and we’re bringing in Agrilife collections from across the university to show how they’re mirrored in the art,” says Appleby.

A Garden of Earthly Delights is an exhibit that is a collaborative effort from three different departments at Texas A&M. The herbarium, the insect collection from entomology, and the biodiversity collection have all contributed to the gallery.

The exhibit will be on display from October 5th to December 17th. The Forsyth Galleries are located on the 2nd floor of the Memorial Student Center

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Left- Cody Kraus, 20 Right- Brandon Harris, 19
Police say pair arrested for trying to steal truck their friend stole previously
Calvert police investigating early morning shooting
Chad Finley
CSPD: Longview man with five prior DWI charges causes multi-vehicle accident
What began as a stop to help a motorist alongside I-45 ended with the arrest of a man on...
Madison County Sheriff: Gang member arrested on I-45 on several charges

Latest News

10/5
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 10/5
College Station firefighters partnered with Domino's Monday night to deliver pizzas and ensure...
CSFD partners with Domino’s to promote fire safety while delivering pizza
St. Joseph Health Director of EMS Billy Rice says only 10 to 15 antibody infusions have been...
Regional antibody infusion center could be scaled back if treatment demand remains low
Homeowners can expect larger natural gas bills as winter approaches
Home heating prices expected to increase significantly