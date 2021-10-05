Peak bird migration happens over the Brazos Valley Tuesday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lights out, Texas! That is the campaign in place by Texan Nature in this peak time of bird migration in the Lone Star State. While the migration period runs between August 15th and November 30th, Tuesday night is expected to bring the peak intensity of birds flying south for the winter over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Lousiana, Texas, and the Brazos Valley.

According to BirdCast.info, 275 million birds are predicted to be on the move the night of October 5th. An extremely high concentration of those feathered friends are expected to fly through the Brazos Valley sky. By October 6th, 189 million birds are expected to be on the move across the United States, followed by 199 million the night of October 7th. Peak intensity of these routes is expected to shift further east over the coming days.

Peak intensity of migratory birds are expected to fly over parts of Texas and the Brazos Valley Tuesday night. (BirdCast.info)

Critical peak fall migration period is considered between September 5th and October 29th. During that time, Texan Nature is asking for the state’s residents to turn off or dim non-essential lights between 11pm and 6am. 80% of migratory birds take flight at night. City lights attract and disorient birds causing them to collide with buildings, windows, homes, and towers. The night lights also bring them closer to more populated areas which put them in danger of impacts during the daytime hours as well. According to the organization, every year hundreds of millions of birds are lost due to collisions caused by light pollution.

Lights out Texas was originally launched in 2017 following a major bird collision event involving 400 birds in Galveston.

