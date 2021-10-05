Advertisement

Seven Aggies Named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Seven Texas A&M softball student-athletes earned Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete status, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Tuesday.

To qualify for the honor, student-athletes must have earned a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the 2020-21 school year.

Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Trinity Cannon, Rylen Wiggins, Taudrea Sinnie and Kelsey Broadus are each first-time recipients of this award, while this is the second career honor for Gabby Morena. In the past five years, a total of 25 A&M softball student-athletes have been recognized academically by the NFCA.

The Aggies are set to open its 2021 fall exhibition schedule on Sunday, Oct. 17, when A&M hosts Texas at 2 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

