Sexual Assault Resource Center in need of funds to offset grant cuts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are plenty of ways to join the fight against sexual violence in the Brazos Valley this week, even though only a few tickets remain for Friday’s annual “Evening Under the Stars” Gala.

Based on ticket sales and table sponsorships, about 200 people are expected to attend the Gala at the Brownstone Reserve in Bryan. The event brings together people to dine, dance, listen to music, and of course, to raise money to support the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC).

Recently, the nonprofit lost 35 percent of its annual budget, about $260,000, due to cuts in both federal and state grant funds.

The agency’s biggest operating expense is the salaries of five counselors who assist hundreds of sexual assault survivors with thousands of counseling sessions annually. Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc said SARC currently has 16 survivors waiting to speak with counselors. This is because the loss of funding has forced them to scale back the services they’re able to provide.

Donations are urgently needed to offset that loss.

The “Evening Under the Stars” Gala is one way the community can help. You can purchase tickets for the event here. Even if you can’t attend, Gala week is a great time to support SARC’s efforts to eliminate sexual violence and serve survivors.

Here are four other ways to contribute:

Along with counseling services, SARC helps survivors navigate the criminal justice system and obtain free legal help with protection orders. A 24/7 crisis hotline — (979) 731-1000 — receives more than 1,500 calls a year. SARC also strives to reduce sexual violence through education and prevention outreach events.

For more information about how you can help, watch here:

