Stoiana Splits Matches in ITA All-American Championship Qualifying

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Texas A&M women’s tennis freshman Mary Stoiana made her collegiate debut Wednesday, splitting her first two appearances in singles qualifying at the ITA All-American Championships at LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant.

The Southbury, Connecticut, native opened her career with a matchup against No. 76-ranked senior Marina Alcaide of Old Dominion, booking an impressive 6-2 start through the first set and carrying that momentum forward into the second frame with a 6-1 finish. Her straight-set victory booked an appearance in the qualifying round of 32, where the freshman fell in a 6-1, 6-1 affair against No. 42 Dana Guzman from Oklahoma.

Stoiana opens her collegiate career with a 1-1 overall record, both against players ranked in the ITA Division I Women’s Singles Ranking Preseason Top-125. The introductory effort makes her the second member of the Aggie women’s tennis team to record a ranked win in 2021-22, joining fellow freshman Jeanette Mireles who defeated two ranked challengers last weekend. Having been eliminated from contention at the ITA All-American Championships, Stoiana will make her next appearance at the ITA Texas Regional on the campus of TCU next week, Oct. 14-18.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis gears up for the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships in both singles and doubles Wednesday, Oct. 6 from the LTP Tennis Club in Charleston, South Carolina. The No. 3-ranked ITA doubles tandem of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith will make their much-anticipated season debut in the doubles competition, while No. 10-ranked Makarova prepares to open her graduate season in the singles event. Match times as well as live scoring information will be released when they become available.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Assistant Coach Jordan Szabo

On Mary Stoiana’s first collegiate appearances and A&M’s upcoming matches…

“Mary had a great start to her collegiate career today, comfortably beating a ranked opponent. The second match was a bit tougher, but she knows what she needs to do to give herself the best chance to be successful going forward. We have high hopes for Mary, and this is just the beginning of a successful career. Jayci [Goldsmith] and Tatiana [Makarova] have been training hard, and they are both extremely excited to compete on the clay courts Wednesday.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Women’s All-American Championship

LTP Tennis Club Mount Pleasant – Charleston, South Carolina

SINGLES QUALIFYING

Round of 64

Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #76 Marina Alcaide (ODU) 6-2, 6-1

Round of 32

#42 Dana Guzman (OU) def. Mary Stoiana (TAMU) 6-1, 6-1

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.