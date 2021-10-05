Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins at ITA All-American

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. –Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Guido Marson, Noah Schachter and Pierce Rollins earned victories on day three of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center on Monday. The qualifying draw continues Tuesday and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10.

Marson posted a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 win over Matt Hulme of Omaha followed by Schachter’s 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Finlay Murgett of Auburn. Rollins wrapped up day’s victories with a 6-4, 6-2 result over Pavel Motl from Middle Tennessee State.

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA All-American

Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

SINGLES COMPETITION

Pre-Qualifying First Round

Philip Hjorth (Cal) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2]

Maciej Ziomber (UNA) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2

Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]

Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye

Pre-Qualifying Second Round

Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5]

Anuj Watane (UNC) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2

Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4

Pre-Qualifying Third Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Kashav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-2

Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Guilio Perego (TAMU) 7-5, 7-5

Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn) 6-3, 6-1

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Josh Wilson (Liberty) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5)

Qualifying First Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Matt Hulme (Omaha) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Aub) 6-4, 6-3

Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-4

Tristan Boyer (Stan) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-4, 6-2

Qualifying Second Round

Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Vito Tonejc (DePaul)

Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Filippo Moroni (WF)

Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Holden Koons (JMU)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Qualifying First Round

E Graziani/K Zhu (PENN) def. G Marson/G Perego (TAMU) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0[4]

P Zahraj/A Hoogmartens(UCLA) def. A Abbrat/M Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

R Jachuck/B Shi (Harv) def. N Schachter/P Rollins(TAMU) 4-6, 7-6(4), 1-0[8]

Most Read

What began as a stop to help a motorist alongside I-45 ended with the arrest of a man on...
Madison County Sheriff: Gang member arrested on I-45 on several charges
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Law enforcement in the Brazos Valley made multiple drunk driving-related arrests this weekend...
Men arrested for separate DWI-related crashes, according to arrest reports
Brazos County Health District provides an update on COVID-19 and the Flu
Juan Molina is accused of biting a deputy constable and resisting arrest Saturday morning...
CSPD: Man arrested after biting law enforcement officer’s cheek

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
Stoiana Splits Matches in ITA All-American Championship Qualifying
Texas A&M Football
Aggies say ‘the little things’ are hurting them on offense
Aggie Baseball’s Revamped Dugout Club Accepting Members
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
College Station, Franklin ranked in DCTF rankings after Week 6