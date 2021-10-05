Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns Three Wins at ITA All-American
TULSA, Okla. –Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Guido Marson, Noah Schachter and Pierce Rollins earned victories on day three of the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center on Monday. The qualifying draw continues Tuesday and wraps up with the main draw Oct. 6-10.
Marson posted a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 win over Matt Hulme of Omaha followed by Schachter’s 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Finlay Murgett of Auburn. Rollins wrapped up day’s victories with a 6-4, 6-2 result over Pavel Motl from Middle Tennessee State.
TENNIS MATCH RESULTS
ITA All-American
Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma
SINGLES COMPETITION
Pre-Qualifying First Round
Philip Hjorth (Cal) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2]
Maciej Ziomber (UNA) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]
Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]
Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2
Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]
Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye
Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye
Pre-Qualifying Second Round
Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5]
Anuj Watane (UNC) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1
Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2
Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4
Pre-Qualifying Third Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Kashav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-2
Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Guilio Perego (TAMU) 7-5, 7-5
Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn) 6-3, 6-1
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Josh Wilson (Liberty) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5)
Qualifying First Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Matt Hulme (Omaha) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Aub) 6-4, 6-3
Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-4
Tristan Boyer (Stan) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-4, 6-2
Qualifying Second Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) vs. Vito Tonejc (DePaul)
Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Filippo Moroni (WF)
Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Holden Koons (JMU)
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Qualifying First Round
E Graziani/K Zhu (PENN) def. G Marson/G Perego (TAMU) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0[4]
P Zahraj/A Hoogmartens(UCLA) def. A Abbrat/M Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2
R Jachuck/B Shi (Harv) def. N Schachter/P Rollins(TAMU) 4-6, 7-6(4), 1-0[8]