Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at ITA All-American
TULSA, Okla. –Texas A&M Men’s Tennis saw its run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships end Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center.
A&M’s Pierce Rollins and Noah Schachter dropped tight three-set matches to Holen Koons of James Madison and Fillipp Moroni of Wake Forest, respectively. A&M’s Guido Marson was forced to retire from his match against Vito Tonejc due to injury.
The Aggies return to action on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Mitchell Tennis Center as the Maroon & White host the ITA Texas Regional through Monday, Oct. 18.
TENNIS MATCH RESULTS
ITA All-American
Case Tennis Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma
SINGLES COMPETITION
Pre-Qualifying First Round
Philip Hjorth (Cal) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2]
Maciej Ziomber (UNA) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]
Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]
Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2
Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]
Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye
Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye
Pre-Qualifying Second Round
Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5]
Anuj Watane (UNC) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1
Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2
Guilio Perego (TAMU) def. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4
Pre-Qualifying Third Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Kashav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-2
Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Raphael Perot (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Guilio Perego (TAMU) 7-5, 7-5
Pre-Qualifying Fourth Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn) 6-3, 6-1
Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Josh Wilson (Liberty) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5)
Pre-Qualifying Consolation
Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Facundo Tumosa (N Arizona) 7-5, 6-1
Arthur Neuhaud(Santa Clara) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Karl Hollins (Hawaii) 7-5, 7-5
Qualifying First Round
Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Matt Hulme (Omaha) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Aub) 6-4, 6-3
Kevin Zhu (Penn) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 7-6(3), 6-4
Tristan Boyer (Stan) def. Matthis Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-4, 6-2
Qualifying Second Round
Vito Tonejc (DePaul) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) walkover
Filippo Moroni (WF) def. Noah Schachter (TAMU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Holden Koons (JMU) def. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4
Qualifying Consolation
Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Aub) 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-1
James Trotter (OSU) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3
DOUBLES COMPETITION
Qualifying First Round
E Graziani/K Zhu (PENN) def. G Marson/G Perego (TAMU) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0[4]
P Zahraj/A Hoogmartens(UCLA) def. A Abbrat/M Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2
R Jachuck/B Shi (Harv) def. N Schachter/P Rollins(TAMU) 4-6, 7-6(4), 1-0[8]