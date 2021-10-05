Three Aggies Help Propel Teams to MLB Playoffs

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With the Major League Baseball regular season coming to a close Sunday, three Aggies helped their teams reach the MLB Playoffs which start Tuesday. All three Aggies claimed division pennants, including A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves), Brooks Raley (Houston Astros) and Michael Wacha (Tampa Bay Rays).

Raley begins his postseason play on Thursday with an American League Division Series game against the Chicago White Sox at the Astros’ Minute Maid Park (3:07 p.m.). Wacha’s Rays also open up ALDS action Thursday when they host either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees at Tropicana Field (7:07 p.m.). Minter and the Braves begin NLDS play Friday with game one at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field (3:37 p.m.).

The 2021 regular season wrapped up with seven Aggies seeing Major League action.

The Aggie seeing Major League action in 2021:

Ryan Hendrix, pitcher (Cincinnati Reds)

Hendrix pitched in 36 games out of the bullpen in his rookie campaign. He logged a 5-1 record with a 5.97 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31.2 innings.

Corbin Martin, pitcher (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Martin pitched in five games, including three starts, in his first season with the Diamondbacks. He posted an 0-3 record with 14 strikeouts in 16.0 innings. His two-year mark stands at 1-4 with 32 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.

A.J. Minter, pitcher (Atlanta Braves)

Minter pitched in 61 games out of the bullpen during the Braves’ pennant campaign. He registered a 3-6 record with a 3.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52.1 innings. His five-year mark stands at 11-15 with 20 saves, a 3.71 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 179.2 innings.

Tyler Naquin, outfielder (Cincinnati Reds)

Naquin played a career-high 127 games in his first season with the Reds. He batted .270 and posted career highs with 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 70 RBI. His six-year totals include a .273 batting average with 368 hits, 78 doubles, eight triples, 50 home runs and 191 RBI in 452 games.

Brooks Raley, pitcher (Houston Astros)

Raley pitched in 58 games out of the bullpen in his first full season with the Astros. He posted a 2-3 record with two saves, a 4.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 49.0 innings. His four-year MLB total stands at 3-6 with three saves, a 5.62 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 107.1 innings.

Ross Stripling, pitcher (Toronto Blue Jays)

Stripling pitched in 24 games, including 19 starts, in his first full season with the Blue Jays. He posted a 5-7 record with a 4.80 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 101.1 innings. His six-year mark stands at 28-34 with a 3.97 ERA and 511 strikeouts, as well as a 2018 MLB All-Star game selection.

Michael Wacha, pitcher (Tampa Bay Rays)

Wacha pitched in 29 games, including 23 starts, in his first season with the Rays. He posted a 3-5 record with a 5.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 124.2 innings. His nine-year mark stands at 63-48, with a 4.14 ERA and 917 strikeouts, as well as accolades as the 2013 National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player and a 2015 MLB All-Star Game selection.