Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Westbound traffic at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue is being diverted due to a major crash, according to College Station police.

Traffic from westbound Southwest Parkway is being diverted to northbound Texas Avenue. Officers say everyone should avoid the area.

