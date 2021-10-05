Advertisement

Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue

CSPD says to avoid the area
CSPD says to avoid the area(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Westbound traffic at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue is being diverted due to a major crash, according to College Station police.

Traffic from westbound Southwest Parkway is being diverted to northbound Texas Avenue. Officers say everyone should avoid the area.

