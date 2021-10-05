Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Westbound traffic at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue is being diverted due to a major crash, according to College Station police.
Traffic from westbound Southwest Parkway is being diverted to northbound Texas Avenue. Officers say everyone should avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.