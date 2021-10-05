Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H livestock judging teams

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County 4-H club recently sent two teams to the Texas State Fair to compete in the Livestock Judging Contests.

The junior team took first place. The team competed against 80 other teams from across Texas. Team members included Colton Johnson, Makenna Johnson, Caitlin Smith, and Camryn Skaggs.

In the individual junior competition, Camryn Skaggs took 3rd overall.

The senior team also competed and placed fifth against 165 other teams. The team consisted of Kyler Wendt, Miranda Skaggs, Taylor Colvin, and Ava Allensworth.

