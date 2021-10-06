Advertisement

10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at splash pad; parents sue Texas city
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag
Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye of Artlington Police Dept. describes the circumstances that led up...
Police: Arlington, Texas, school shooting 'not a random act'