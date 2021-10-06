Advertisement

Aggie Women’s Swimming & Diving to Begin 2021-22 Season Against Houston

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HOUSTON – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team will travel to Houston to kick off its season, competing against the Cougars in a dual meet Thursday, Oct. 7.  Seniors Caroline Theil, Kylie Powers and Mollie Wright will captain the A&M swimming squad this season after the team closed out 2020-21 in 14th place at NCAA Championships. At the final meet of the year, the Aggies brought home five top-eight individual finishes. Last season, A&M topped Houston, 171-126, finishing first in every event.

In her first collegiate season, sophomore Chloe Stepanek made herself known posting a number of top-25 times in the nation midway through the year. To close out the year, she made her way to the podium in both postseason meets, including a pair of top-eight individual finishes at NCAA Championships. At SEC Championships, Stepanek earned a silver medal in the 200 free, and later set a new school record at NCAAs in the event as the leadoff leg of the 800 free relay team.

Sophomore Alaya Smith came on strong at the end of the season, adding points at SEC Championships, and helping the 200 medley relay team earn All-America honorable mention honors at NCAAs.

Senior Chloe Ceyanes will captain the diving squad during her final year in Aggieland. She and classmate Aimee Wilson saw improvement at the close of last season, with Ceyanes qualifying for her first NCAAs and Wilson earning a pair of silver medals at SEC Championships and Honorable Mention All-America honors on the 1-meter.

The Maroon & White welcome 14 newcomers, including 10 freshmen and four upperclassmen.

The meet will begin at 2 p.m. CT on Thursday.  Live results can be found here. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Schedule of Events

200 medley relay

1,000 free

200 free

100 back

100 breast

200 fly

50 free

1-meter

100 free

200 back

200 breast

500 free

100 fly

3-meter

200 IM

400 free relay

