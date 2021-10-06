Advertisement

Aggies Announce Non-Conference Weekend Series Opponents

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball finalized its 2022 non-conference weekend plans with the scheduling of three home series against Fordham (Feb. 18-20), Penn (Feb. 25-27) and Santa Clara (March 11-13) on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Fordham is college baseball’s all-time leader in wins with 4,541. The Rams and Aggies last faced off at the 2019 NCAA Tournament Morgantown Regional with the Maroon & White prevailing in an elimination game, 11-2. The Aggies also hosted Fordham for a three-game series in 2019, with Texas A&M sweeping the set.

The Aggies face Penn for the first time in school annals. Texas A&M is familiar with Ivy League competition hosting Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth and Yale in series since 2015. The Maroon & White have a recent tie to the Quakers with Jake Nelson pitching with the Aggies in 2019 and 2020 after two years at Penn.

Santa Clara makes its second trip to Bryan-College Station. The Aggies swept a three-game series from the Broncs in 2004.

The Aggies travel to the Frisco College Classic at Riders Stadium on March 4-6 for games against Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State.

Texas A&M baseball is in its first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a skipper, including five trips to the College World Series.

Most Read

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at splash pad; parents sue Texas city

Latest News

Aggie Women’s Swimming & Diving to Begin 2021-22 Season Against Houston
Texas A&M to battle LSU Thursday looking to snap a three game losing streak
Texas A&M Volleyball
Annual Dig Pink Match Headlines Upcoming Series with Georgia
COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 17, 2021 - during the Equestrian maroon and white game at...
Marsh Named NCEA Reining Rider of the Month