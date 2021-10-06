Aggies Announce Non-Conference Weekend Series Opponents

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball finalized its 2022 non-conference weekend plans with the scheduling of three home series against Fordham (Feb. 18-20), Penn (Feb. 25-27) and Santa Clara (March 11-13) on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Fordham is college baseball’s all-time leader in wins with 4,541. The Rams and Aggies last faced off at the 2019 NCAA Tournament Morgantown Regional with the Maroon & White prevailing in an elimination game, 11-2. The Aggies also hosted Fordham for a three-game series in 2019, with Texas A&M sweeping the set.

The Aggies face Penn for the first time in school annals. Texas A&M is familiar with Ivy League competition hosting Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth and Yale in series since 2015. The Maroon & White have a recent tie to the Quakers with Jake Nelson pitching with the Aggies in 2019 and 2020 after two years at Penn.

Santa Clara makes its second trip to Bryan-College Station. The Aggies swept a three-game series from the Broncs in 2004.

The Aggies travel to the Frisco College Classic at Riders Stadium on March 4-6 for games against Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State.

Texas A&M baseball is in its first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a skipper, including five trips to the College World Series.