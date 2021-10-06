Brazos County Jail sees slight increase in inmate population

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky updated the commissioner’s court on Tuesday about inmate population and COVID-19 activity in jail. According to reports, the Brazos County Jail saw an 8 percent increase in population over the past month and a 5 percent increase since last week.

Sheriff Dicky says inmate populations typically trend downward going into the fall season and is unsure of what’s causing the slight increase.

“We’re seeing a slight increase in population. We had a busy weekend locally, and we think it’s probably a temporary situation,” said Dicky.

“We typically see a seasonal increase in population over the summer months, and we typically see a seasonal decrease in the winter months,” said Dicky. " We don’t specifically have a cause for that.”

This rise in inmate population comes at a time when the jail officials are working to slow a COVID-19 outbreak that started earlier in Septmember.

“The more inmates we have, the more difficult it becomes. One of the best ways that we’ve found to combat COVID once it’s in, is to separate folks,” Said Chief Deputy of Corrections Kevin Stuart.

“Although we do have some beds, you can’t put people who are well with people who are sick, and so it makes it a little bit more problematic.”

Chief Stuart says having inmates in quarantine for extended amounts of time also factors in the increased population when reports are given.

“We’re at about 603 right now, but one thing that we have seen is we have some folks that are sentenced to TDCJ to prison that are in a quarantine dorm, and they’re unable to go to TDC because of that,” said Stuart.

“We’re just trying to keep inmates safe in our jail and others, and so that accounts for a slight increase, a little bit of backflow on that,” said Stuart. “We don’t think that it’s significant, and it’s just a two-week delay on a few folks, and we expect that to level off.”

Sheriff Dickys says as other jails go through their COVID-19 issues and adjust their protocols, he expects the backlog to clear up.

“We have a number of protocols in place to deal with the pandemic. We have a series of screenings in isolation to try and protect our population here,” said Dicky.

“TDC has a similar process in place, and because we have some positive cases that are ready to go to TDC, it’s slowing that acceptance process down at the state,” said Dicky. “So some of those folks are being held back, and that also accounts for some of the increase in population.”

Brazos County Commissioners Court Number of inmates reported 10/5/21 608 inmates 9/28/21 579 inmates 9/21/21 579 inmates 9/14/21 572 inmates 9/7/21 578 inmates 8/31/21 562 inmates

