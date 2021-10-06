Brazos County Sheriff’s office accepting “Adopt a Family” applications ahead of holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriffs Office is looking for families for its “Adopt a Family” holiday giveaway.

For the past seven years, sheriff’s office officials and staff have helped brighten the Christmas season for families in need. This year is the second year they have made the program public.

They are asking for nominations from the community to find as many families as possible.

Regina Guzman with the Sheriff’s Office says they want to make this year’s giveaway bigger and better than ever.

“This just gives us an opportunity to help out the community and those that are having a hard time financially due to COVID and loss of jobs and losing family members,” said Guzman. “It helps us be able to give back to them and help them get through the holidays.”

Guzman says the sheriff’s office wants the community to know they care for them.

“I think the biggest thing is just seeing the smile on these kids’ faces when we go deliver the gifts,” said Guzman. “Knowing that they are going to have a Christmas and have gifts under that tree Christmas morning is a good feeling.

To nominate a family, click here. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

Guzman says community members can also get involved.

“Last year was the first time that we actually put it out to the public, so we did take some donations,” said Guzman. "

“We had a couple of people that gave cash donations, and then we did have some out in the community that came by and picked up tags and bought some of the gifts for the kids that we picked,” said Guzman. “So yes, the community can get involved if they want to, whether it be cash donations or actually purchase a gift for a child.”

Gifts will be delivered on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Last year, we posted out application for our "Adopt a Family" program for the first time publicly, and it was an amazing... Posted by Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.