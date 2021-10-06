Bryan, College Station police connect with dozens of neighborhoods on National Night Out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dozens of block parties were happening across the Brazos Valley Tuesday evening celebrating National Night Out, an annual event which brings communities and their police departments together.

Despite the presence of bounce houses, snow cones, and maybe even a climbing wall depending on where you might go, they’re about much more than a chance to have a good time. The reason behind why these parties got started is all about improving our communities.

“It’s all about getting out and meeting your neighbors, and building and improving police-community partnerships,” College Station Police Department Public Information Officer Tristen Lopez said. “How can we as a community improve public safety in our neighborhoods?”

Police say events like National Night Out provide a relaxed environment where officers can connect with the people they serve. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch says he gets the opportunity to meet a lot of people he never knew.

“This is a win-win for us,” Couch said. “It’s an opportunity for us to get with the community and hear their issues and kind of talk about who we are and what we’re about, and it gives them someone that they can call upon, that they can trust to come out and handle an issue within their neighborhoods.”

Tim St. Martin is the president of the Southern Plantation Homeowners Association, which hosted one of College Station’s National Night Out block parties. He says making that personal connection with police is really important.

“When they’re here amongst us, we get a chance to talk to them just as individuals,” St. Martin said. “We break down the barrier of citizen and police. It’s really just person to person. All the officers that stop by who we get to talk to, they’re great.”

The reason behind firing up the grill and playing games isn’t just so police can connect with community members, though. It’s also to bring the neighborhoods themselves closer together, too.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get to see each other and talk, and maybe find out that you’re having dinner with someone who also lives on your street,” St. Martin said. “My son goes to Spring Creek Elementary, and he recognizes kids from school he didn’t know were in the neighborhood.”

“Neighbors are able to get out and meet each other,” Lopez said. “We’re able to work together to try to figure out how we can make College Station a better, safer place to live, work, and visit.”

Officers say events like these help them improve policing because they get to focus on making new connections that aren’t always possible while they’re on duty.

“It’s a great time for us to get out and talk to our community, our friends, our neighbors, when there’s not the stress of a crime being investigated,” Bryan Police Department Lt. David Johnson said. “We get to hear about small things that people might not tell us while we’re on patrol. They don’t want to bother us with it. They’re things that we can do to help them out and make their lives a little bit better.”

“Most of the time is spent in a reactive sense, responding to different calls and handling incidents,” Couch said. “To have an opportunity where they’re detached away from the radio, away from calls, and just have an opportunity to contact and visit with the community is a great one for us.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.