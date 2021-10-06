Bryan remains in first place in 12-6A following 4 set win over Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking volleyball team beat Harker Heights 25-17, 23-25, 31-29, and 25-18 Tuesday night at Viking Gym to remain in first place in District 12-6A with a 7-1 record.

Micayla Polasek led Bryan with 11 kills, while Faith Clark and Alexis Burton each had 10 kills.

Bryan will host Killeen Shoemaker on Friday night with the varsity match set to begin at 5:30 pm.

