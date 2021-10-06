Grimes County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3 year old

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child in Plantersville.

Authorities do not believe the 3-year-old boy was abducted, but they do believe he’s in danger, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director Chuck Fleeger.

The child was last seen between 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Deer Park Circle.

Fleeger says the boy was wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He’s about 3 feet tall, has brown eyes and hair and weighs about 40-45 pounds.

