Advertisement

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3 year old

Law enforcement do not believe the child was abducted but they do think he’s in danger
The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire Neighborhood in Plantersville
The missing 3-year-old boy was last seen in the Foxfire Neighborhood in Plantersville(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child in Plantersville.

Authorities do not believe the 3-year-old boy was abducted, but they do believe he’s in danger, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Executive Director Chuck Fleeger.

The child was last seen between 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Deer Park Circle.

Fleeger says the boy was wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes. He’s about 3 feet tall, has brown eyes and hair and weighs about 40-45 pounds.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at splash pad; parents sue Texas city

Latest News

A new one stop shop for healthcare is now open in Bryan.
Texas A&M Health Hub opens in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas A&M Mays Innovation Research Center announces the Grand Opening of Southwest Innovation...
New Aggie lab will allow students to pursue research outside of formal class setting
Brazos County Adopt a Family giveaway 2020
Brazos County Sheriff’s office accepting “Adopt a Family” applications ahead of holidays