Marsh Named NCEA Reining Rider of the Month

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M’s Emmy-Lu Marsh was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining Rider of the Month, the organization announced Wednesday.

In her first appearance of the season, Marsh defeated South Dakota State’s Lydia Loken, 78-74. The Tallulah, Louisiana, native set a Texas A&M program record high score and became only the third Aggie in history to record a ride of 76-or-better. For her efforts, Marsh earned Most Outstanding Performer honors.

She is the first Aggie to be named NCEA Reining Rider of the Month since Lisa Bricker earned the honor in January of 2019. The monthly accolade also marked the first of Marsh’s career.

No. 5 Texas A&M returns to action on Friday, Oct. 15 at No. 8 Baylor.