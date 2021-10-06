New Aggie lab will allow students to pursue research outside of formal class setting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Coordinators at Texas A&M’s Mays Innovation Research Center are excited to welcome the community to the Grand Opening of the Southwest Innovation Research Lab (SwIRL), an Aggie makerspace where Aggies can dream and experiment on their own, outside of formal classes and curriculum.

The Grand Opening is being held at the research lab located at 2220 Texas Avenue South in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Community members can expect a lot of excitement at the Grand Opening. Several of Texas A&M’s robotics clubs will be showcasing their work, as well as the Bitcoin club and a few different research groups.

One of the biggest goals for the future of this research lab is to partner with both Bryan and College Station ISD’s to be able to provide younger students with the opportunity to not only use the lab, but to learn about the STEM fields alongside Texas A&M college students.

“As SwIRL continues to expand, one of our major goals is to grow within the community and help our younger students explore their passions at an earlier age than they currently can,” said Mays Innovation Research Center Program Coordinator Alex Jantz.

Jantz said she looks forward to talking with parents and other community members about what they’d like to see if SwIRL is able to partner with BISD and CSISD schools in the future.

For more information, you can visit the Mays Innovation Research Center website, or watch the full interview with Alex Jantz below:

