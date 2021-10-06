Advertisement

New Aggie lab will allow students to pursue research outside of formal class setting

Organizers are asking for community input at the Grand Opening of the Southwest Innovation Research Lab
Texas A&M Mays Innovation Research Center announces the Grand Opening of Southwest Innovation...
Texas A&M Mays Innovation Research Center announces the Grand Opening of Southwest Innovation Research Lab (SwIRL).(Mays School of Business)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Coordinators at Texas A&M’s Mays Innovation Research Center are excited to welcome the community to the Grand Opening of the Southwest Innovation Research Lab (SwIRL), an Aggie makerspace where Aggies can dream and experiment on their own, outside of formal classes and curriculum.

The Grand Opening is being held at the research lab located at 2220 Texas Avenue South in College Station on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.

Community members can expect a lot of excitement at the Grand Opening. Several of Texas A&M’s robotics clubs will be showcasing their work, as well as the Bitcoin club and a few different research groups.

One of the biggest goals for the future of this research lab is to partner with both Bryan and College Station ISD’s to be able to provide younger students with the opportunity to not only use the lab, but to learn about the STEM fields alongside Texas A&M college students.

“As SwIRL continues to expand, one of our major goals is to grow within the community and help our younger students explore their passions at an earlier age than they currently can,” said Mays Innovation Research Center Program Coordinator Alex Jantz.

Jantz said she looks forward to talking with parents and other community members about what they’d like to see if SwIRL is able to partner with BISD and CSISD schools in the future.

For more information, you can visit the Mays Innovation Research Center website, or watch the full interview with Alex Jantz below:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at splash pad; parents sue Texas city

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A new one stop shop for healthcare is now open in Bryan.
Texas A&M Health Hub opens in Bryan
Washington County's EMS helicopter has been upgraded to have fire suppression.
Washington County EMS helicopter upgraded to allow for firefighting operations
A new report released by Environment Texas and Policy Center Tuesday detailed just how many...
New report details how many days Bryan-College Station breathed in polluted air in 2020