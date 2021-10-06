No. 2 College Station volleyball sweeps Magnolia West to stay undefeated in district

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The second-ranked College Station volleyball team beat Magnolia West 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars wrapped up the first set on a 7-0 run. Junior Riley Newton had 5 straight kills during that run. It was the 4th sweep in a row for College Station. The Lady Cougars move to 11-0 in District 19-5A play with just 5 matches left in the regular season.

College Station will hit the road to play Magnolia on Friday.

