No. 2 College Station volleyball sweeps Magnolia West to stay undefeated in district

The College Station volleyball team huddles up during a home match with Magnolia West.
The College Station volleyball team huddles up during a home match with Magnolia West.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The second-ranked College Station volleyball team beat Magnolia West 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars wrapped up the first set on a 7-0 run. Junior Riley Newton had 5 straight kills during that run. It was the 4th sweep in a row for College Station. The Lady Cougars move to 11-0 in District 19-5A play with just 5 matches left in the regular season.

College Station will hit the road to play Magnolia on Friday.

