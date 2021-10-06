Texas A&M to battle LSU Thursday looking to snap a three game losing streak

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – The Texas A&M Aggles look to get back in the win column when they play the LSU Tigers on Thursday evening. Match time at LSU Soccer Complex is 6 p.m.

The Aggies and Tigers both enter the fray looking to end three-match conference losing streaks. Texas A&M opened league play with a win at Kentucky before dropping decisions against No. 11 Arkansas (1-0), No. 13 Auburn (3-0) and No. 12 Tennessee (3-1). LSU started conference action with a home win against Mississippi State (2-0) before succumbing to Ole Miss (2-0), Georgia (2-1) and Alabama (1-0).

The match airs on SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Hubert Busby Jr on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis delivering the commentary.

The Aggies are 11-0-1 all-time against LSU with all of the meetings coming since 2009. The Maroon & White own an 11-match win streak in the series, outscoring the Tigers 25-4 in the series.

Texas A&M topped LSU twice in a 12-day span in 2020. The Aggies toppled the Tigers 2-1 at Ellis Field with goals by Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez. The Maroon & White then best LSU, 1-0, at the SEC Tournament with a goal by Lopez and six saves by Kenna Caldwell.

Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Maile Hayes leads the squad with five goals. Kate Colvin and Taylor Pounds rank second with three goals each. Natalie Abel, Carissa Boeckmann and Daria Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.