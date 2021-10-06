Texas A&M Health Hub opens in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is looking to address the healthcare needs of Texans with a new large-scale facility based in Bryan.

Their new Health Hub recently opened and offers multiple services for healthcare from family care, psychiatry, heart health, telebehavioral care, urgent care, women’s health and pharmacy medication management.

The new Texas A&M Health Hub in Bryan is a place to serve patients no matter if they have insurance or not.

“This is a facility that is designed for the entire family; mind and body. At its culmination there will be 50 physicians training. and numerous other students from the health sciences center working out of here. It’s been a labor of love,” said Les Jebson, a Texas A&M Health Administrator.

The facility is seeing patients now with plans to serve 50,000 a year.

“Well we certainly want to take all comers, we don’t want to compete in the market but definitely any underserved is our target and to meet those gaps and address those gap,” said Dr. Grady “Sam” Hogue, Texas A&M Health Science Center Interim Department Head for Primary Care Medicine and Population Health.

The facility also includes expanding access to tele-behavioral health and psychiatry. High tech pods are being built to provide mental health services remotely to rural Texas counties.

“My passion is rural health care. We need to reach out to the rural facilities through innovation, education and care management virtually and I think this is a good model for that,” said Hogue.

“With all of these specialties and options for our patients, it’s one stop shopping and makes it very convenient for the healthcare access of our patients in the community,” said Dr. Amy Waer, Texas A&M University College of Medicine Dean.

The Texas A&M Hub is located at 2900 East 29th Street in Bryan.

They plan to serve 50,000 patients a year in the three story, 33,000 square foot facility.

The cost to renovate that building for the new hub was more than $850,000.

If you are interested in booking an appointment we have patient services information here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.