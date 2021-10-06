Texas A&M, Houston Methodist formalize funding agreement to support Center for Health & Nature

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has formalized a funding agreement with a Houston-area hospital to drive research on nature’s impacts on human health.

The university and Houston Methodist Hospital have agreed to each commit $125,000 per year to support the Center for Health & Nature. It’s a collaboration between the two organizations and a conservation group called Texan by Nature.

Jay Maddock is the Center for Health & Nature’s co-director.

”The funding is letting us bring on a post doc to do a lot of the research and also some administrative support,” Maddock said. “This will let us really accelerate the amount of research that we have and become a self-sustaining unit through grant funding.”

The center’s work and research seeks to maximize the way connecting with natural environments can lead to healthier outcomes.

“We see that in a variety of ways. One of it is protecting health through improving the quality of air or reduced flooding like we saw with Hurricane Harvey,” Maddock said. “We also look at the innate human connection with nature, so when people go out into forests or parks, we see reductions in blood pressure, changes in cancer, etc.”

Maddock says the center doesn’t just look at how nature can affect patients. They’re also studying how it can help healthcare workers as well.

“A study that we’ve got planned with this money is what we’re calling a nature pill. The idea is that we’re going to bring physicians and nurses out to a natural setting for a long weekend and expose them to a lot of nature, and then look at how it changes their stress hormones, blood pressure, and things like burnout,” Maddock said. “We know after the year and a half of COVID-19 we’re seeing a ton of burnout in the healthcare sector, and if nature is an intervention system where we can reduce people leaving the field, that’s a huge impact on both public health and health care.”

Some of the projects the center is currently working on include the effects of virtual windows in hospital rooms, a program where physicians prescribe nature to their patients, and developing psychological measures to change people’s attitudes to spend more time in nature.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.