Texas A&M Transportation Institute helps navigate Alabama game day traffic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Alabama is coming to town to take on Texas A&M and with this highly anticipated game comes highly anticipated traffic. Luckily the Texas A&M Transportation Institute is here to find the best route to take and where to avoid going during game time.

The football parking map is a great place to see all of the places you are able to pay to park. Transportation institute research engineer Deb Albert also mentions that there is some room along Agronomy Road that is a great hidden gem for parking that is not too far from Kyle Field.

If you don’t want to drive but still want to find a way to get to the game, there is a free shuttle from Downtown Bryan. The shuttle picks fans up at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library and drops them off right in front of Kyle Field.

Delays are expected around surrounding areas of Kyle Field starting around 3 P.M. on Saturday including Houston St. and Wellborn Rd. You can find up-to-date traffic and parking information on the Texas A&M mobile that is available to download for free on iOS and Android devices.

