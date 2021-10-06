Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads

By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sharing the stories of unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors in hopes it will increase vaccination rates.

The ads are part of a $250 million public education campaign.

In one of them, you see a woman at home with her family in Ohio.

She says she didn’t get the vaccine because she was worried about side effects, but then she got COVID-19 and was in a coma for 11 days.

She says if she could do it over, she would have gotten the vaccine.

In another story, a man from St. Louis says doctors gave him a 5% percent chance of living after getting COVID-19.

It cuts to images of him lying in a hospital bed covered in tubes and wires.

Versions of the ads will be on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Nextdoor.

They will also appear on television in areas with low vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at splash pad; parents sue Texas city
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting
-
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
Mark Anthony Winchell.
Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor