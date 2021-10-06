Advertisement

Washington County EMS helicopter upgraded to allow for firefighting operations

The EMS helicopter now is equipped with fire suppression.
Washington County's EMS helicopter has been upgraded to have fire suppression.
Washington County's EMS helicopter has been upgraded to have fire suppression.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Washington County is working on ways to improve public safety in their community. Washington County EMS has had a helicopter for some time, but they are adding firefighting to its capabilities.

The county recently upgraded the helicopter to be used to help fight wildfires with fire suppression equipment.

It was flown recently when KBTX covered the Brazos River Bridge dedication of Highway 105.

On Tuesday, the county dedicated a new aviation hangar on Highway 105.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at splash pad; parents sue Texas city

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Texas A&M Mays Innovation Research Center announces the Grand Opening of Southwest Innovation...
New Aggie lab will allow students to pursue research outside of formal class setting
Brazos County Adopt a Family giveaway 2020
Brazos County Sheriff’s office accepting “Adopt a Family” applications ahead of holidays
Sheriff's Deputy at the Brazos County Jail
Brazos County Jail sees slight increase in inmate population
A new one stop shop for healthcare is now open in Bryan.
Texas A&M Health Hub opens in Bryan