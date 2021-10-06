Washington County EMS helicopter upgraded to allow for firefighting operations

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Washington County is working on ways to improve public safety in their community. Washington County EMS has had a helicopter for some time, but they are adding firefighting to its capabilities.

The county recently upgraded the helicopter to be used to help fight wildfires with fire suppression equipment.

It was flown recently when KBTX covered the Brazos River Bridge dedication of Highway 105.

On Tuesday, the county dedicated a new aviation hangar on Highway 105.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.