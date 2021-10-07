Advertisement

Aggies dominate Houston in season opener

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down the Houston Cougars, 163.5-130.5, as it opened its season on the road at the CRWC Natatorium Thursday afternoon. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 12 of the 16 events on the day.

A&M got out to a strong start as the 200 medley relay team of freshman Kaitlyn Owens, junior Andrea Perttula, senior Caroline Theil and sophomore Bobbi Kennett took first, clocking in at 1:42.23.

Sophomore transfer Abby Grottle had a successful debut for the Aggies as she picked up her first victory in the 1,000 free with a time of 10:07.53, and later added a first-place finish in the 500 free (4:55.85).

Sophomores Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall each posted a pair of top finishes on the day. Stepanek claimed the 200 free (1:48.65) and the 100 free (50.18), while Theall swept the butterfly events, clocking in at 2:02.04 in the 200 fly and 54.52 in the 100 fly.

Freshman Aviv Barzelay impressed in her collegiate debut as she took first in the 100 back with a time of 55.16 and added another top-finish with a time of 2:00.11 in the 200 back.

Seniors Aimee Wilson and Chloe Ceyanes were a one-two punch on the springboards as Wilson posted top scores of 303.15 on the 1-meter and 342.75 on the 3-meter, and Ceyanes added second-place points with a score of 289.88 on the 1-meter and 292.28 on the 3-meter.

The Aggies will return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they host Texas.

Results

200 Medley Relay – Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Caroline Theil and Bobbi Kennett – 1:42.23*

1,000 Free – Abby Grottle – 10:07.53*

200 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 1:48.65*

100 Back – Aviv Barzelay – 55.16*

100 Breast – Kylie Powers – 1:04.19*

200 Fly – Olivia Theall – 2:02.04*

50 Free – Emma Stephenson – 23.73*

100 Free – Chloe Stepanek – 50.18*

200 Back – Aviv Barzelay – 2:00.11*

200 Breast – Emme Nelson – 2:20.92

500 Free – Abby Grottle – 4:55.85*

100 Fly – Olivia Theall – 54.52*

200 IM – Emme Nelson – 2:07.22

400 Free Relay – Kaitlyn Owens, Sarah Szklaruk Traipe, Brooke Fegley and Olivia Theall – 3:29.46

1-meter – Aimee Wilson – 303.15*

3-meter – Aimee Wilson – 342.75*

* denotes first-place finish

