A&M Consolidated to battle Lake Creek Thursday in Montgomery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated is one of three unbeaten teams in District 10-5A Division 2 along with Rudder and Montgomery following the Tigers 35-0 win over Huntsville last Friday night.

Consol dominated the Hornets on both sides of the ball. Jumping out to a big lead by backup running back Trey Taylor who rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns and then the defense posted its first shutout of the season.

Tiger Head Coach Lee Fedora likes how his team is playing as they hit the road Thursday night to take on Lake Creek in Montgomery.

“I was very pleased with our defense,” said Fedora. “I thought they did a great job. They were flying around and wrapping up and then on offense we put up a lot of points early on and got them out of their comfort zone, but overall there are still things that we can work on. One goal with that we have not reached all year long on offense is no turnovers. We have turned the ball over and we’ve got to get that fixed, but to shut out Huntsville that was outstanding by our group,” concluded Fedora.

A year ago the Tigers beat Lake Creek at home 42-28 and will try to win their 4th straight in this series against the Lions tomorrow night at 7 pm at Montgomery ISD Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.