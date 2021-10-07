A&M and Houston battle in fall exhibition game on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball makes their Jim Schlossnagle Era on-field debut Friday when they host the Houston Cougars in an exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

First pitch is slated for 6:02 p.m. The exhibition game is FREE to the public and features FREE parking at the lots adjacent to Blue Bell Park. The squads will play a 12-inning affair in the first time the Maroon & White take the field in a game setting under their new skipper. Concession stands will be open for fans to partake in game-day fare.

Texas A&M baseball is in its first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a skipper, including five trips to the College World Series.

The Aggies’ revamped roster features eight players transferring from 4-year colleges, including two from SEC squads and three from Pac 12 teams. Seventeen freshmen also spangle the newcomer-heavy squad.

The Maroon & White also welcome back 14 letter winners from the 2020 squad. Texas A&M played the Cougars in a midweek game during the 2021 campaign with the Maroon & White prevailing, 9-4, powered by a grand slam by Kalae Harrison.