A&M and Houston battle in fall exhibition game on Friday

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball makes their Jim Schlossnagle Era on-field debut Friday when they host the Houston Cougars in an exhibition game on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

First pitch is slated for 6:02 p.m. The exhibition game is FREE to the public and features FREE parking at the lots adjacent to Blue Bell Park. The squads will play a 12-inning affair in the first time the Maroon & White take the field in a game setting under their new skipper. Concession stands will be open for fans to partake in game-day fare. 

Texas A&M baseball is in its first season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle has enjoyed tremendous success during his 20-year career as a skipper, including five trips to the College World Series. 

The Aggies’ revamped roster features eight players transferring from 4-year colleges, including two from SEC squads and three from Pac 12 teams. Seventeen freshmen also spangle the newcomer-heavy squad.

The Maroon & White also welcome back 14 letter winners from the 2020 squad. Texas A&M played the Cougars in a midweek game during the 2021 campaign with the Maroon & White prevailing, 9-4, powered by a grand slam by Kalae Harrison.

Rudder travels to Montgomery Friday night
A&M Consolidated to battle Lake Creek Thursday in Montgomery
