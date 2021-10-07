College Station man reportedly arrested with 400 Adderall pills, other drugs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is behind bars for reportedly selling large amounts of drugs.

College Station police say they got a search warrant for the home of Jacob Diviney, 19, on Corregidor Drive near John Crompton Park.

Officers searched the home Wednesday and say they found about 75 grams of illegal mushrooms, 900 grams of THC, and about 400 Adderall pills. They also found about 275 grams of marijuana.

Diviney is charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery, as well as marijuana possession. His bond is set at $105,000.

