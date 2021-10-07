College Station travles to Lufkin on Friday looking to keep unbeaten season going

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars are coming off their bye week and Friday night will make the trek to Lufkin looking to stay perfect on the season.

The Panthers have already dropped 3 games in district play and need to pick up some big wins if they hope to make the playoffs.

Always the key to beating Lufkin is keeping their speed from hurting you.

“They actually have two running back’s that can go to the distance. One is a sophomore and he is a very good back. He was good as a ninth-grader last year and I knew last year at this time he was going to be their starter this year but again speed everywhere and then defensively they have the ability to lock down the secondary which allows them to have free guys running,” said College Station Head Coach Steve Huff.

“You have to be assignment sharp against them because they can run,” wrapped up Huff.

College Station picked up its first win ever against Lufkin last season. Friday’s game will kick off at 7 pm at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

