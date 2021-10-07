Fill the Boot: Bryan firefighters will be collecting money this weekend for MDA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fill the Boot is back! Bryan firefighters will be out this weekend helping to raise money to help cure muscular dystrophy and to support programs provided by the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Last year’s Fill the Boot fundraiser was canceled due to COVID, so firefighters are hoping that residents will turn out to support their cause and help them hit their goal this year of $60,000. For more than 67 years, Fill the Boot has been a strong firefighter tradition – giving families with muscular dystrophy in hometowns across America hope for the future and support for today.

“Let’s continue to fight for change against muscle disease and I know that for a fact that our friends and our families in the Brazos County are going to step up and we’re going to hit our goal this year,” said Bryan Firefighters Association President Daniel Buford.

To learn more about the fundraiser click on the video player above.

Firefighters will be out collecting the donations on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Buford says there’s a friendly contest between stations and shifts, so be sure to get out and support your local fire station.

Station 1 will be at William J Bryan Parkway at Texas Avenue.

Station 2 will be at Villa Maria and Texas Avenue.

Station 3 will be at Freedom Boulevard and Briarcrest Drive.

Station 4 will be at Texas Avenue and Highway 21

Station 5 will be at Villa Maria and Highway 2818/Harvey Mitchell Parkway

