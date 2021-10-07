Getting game day ready with Brookshire Brothers- Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Number 1 ranked Alabama is coming to Kyle Field on Saturday. Many say this weekend’s football game is going to be one of the biggest this year, so some might be elevating how they spend game day.

Ben Ackley, Brookshire Brothers Meat Market Manager, suggests throwing a flat iron wagyu steak on the grill. Ackley suggests seasoning the steak with a garlic butter mixture on both sides then searing the steak. View the video below for more.

While the steaks are cooking on the grill, Ackley says you can cut large tomatoes into slices and steam a bag of spinach. Once the tomatoes are sliced, Ackley sears them very quickly on the grill.

Once removed from the grill, top the tomatoes, while they are hot, with mozzarella cheese.

After grilling the steaks to your preferred doneness, place the steak on top of the tomato and top the steak with the steamed spinach, according to Ackley.

If you are not wanting to cook on Saturday, let Brookshire Brothers do the work for you.

Brookshire Brothers in College Station hosts the Official Aggieland Watch Party and this upcoming weekend they are providing fans with the ultimate pregame experience.

At Stage 12, fans can enjoy food, brews, watch football on the big screen, and listen to live music this weekend, according to Sarah Beth Oelze, Stage 12 Event Coordinator. Taylor Graves will start playing at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking on game day will be $40 for the whole day, but fans will receive a $20 Brookshire Brothers gift card for in-store items.

Free parking will be provided for store customers who are just stopping by to shop.

Additionally, if the Aggies win, Brookshire Brothers is giving fans free ice cream. All you need to do is present your game ticket at the register.

