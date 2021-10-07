From the Ground Up: Central Texas cotton yield come come at a perfect time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a product of generations of trial and error, knowing the climate of the area, and getting the weather to cooperate. This year, the right ingredients may have come together for a couple near perfect yields.

“Whatever we needed to do we would figure out a way to do it, and if we can’t do it now, we’ll do it later, and that’s just a way of life that I think the average consumer really has no clue about,” says John Malazzo, a farmer who’s looking for a good cotton crop. It all started with a once in a generation freeze that benefited Brazos Valley soils and killed harmful insects.

“I’ve been farming for 43 years and I can’t remember two that were alike weather-wise, and what we’re hoping for is a dry fall so we can get our cotton harvest done.

A little rain is a good thing, but too much can hurt certain crops, like cotton.

“Our ground was wet for seven weeks at a time, so that helped the corn, but it also was a negative on the cotton. [However] all the upper land is well-drained; it looks like our cotton crop is going to be really good, maybe not as good as the corn crop was, but it’ll be good.”

Year to year the weather will vary. Malazzo says that’s exactly why you need to be prepared for anything.

“Flexibility and diversity, I think is a pretty good business plan,” says Malazzo.

With a drier than average fall expected, and cotton prices hitting a nine year high, this high yield may come at the perfect time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.