Hempstead police searching for person of interest in Wednesday shooting

By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest after two people were shot Wednesday night.

According to Hempstead police, officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 8 p.m. on Donoho Street. A 45-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and was flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Officers were then sent to 3rd Street and found a 16-year-old female with a gunshot wound. She was also flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

Authorities believe both victims were shot during the same episode by the same person.

Police have identified Eugene Singleton Jr. as a person of interest in this case. If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact Hempstead police.

