Rudder travels to Montgomery Friday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will travel to Montgomery Friday for a District 10-5A Division 2 game game against the Bears. Both teams are unbeaten in district play.

Rudder is 5-0 on the season. It is the first time in program history the Rangers have been 5-0. It has been a good start to the season for Rudder but there is still more for the team to accomplish. Ranger head coach Eric Ezar has a consistent message for his team. “Our big thing this year is one game at a time, one play at a time and if we take one play at a time it will take care of the next play,” Ezar said. “If we put enough good plays together we’ll win a game and that’s kind of what our whole motto has been just locked in for every play.”

Kick-off for Rudder and Montgomery is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery ISD Stadium. The Rangers will return to Merrill Green Stadium October 15 to face Fulshear.

