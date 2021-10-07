Advertisement

Rudder travels to Montgomery Friday night

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will travel to Montgomery Friday for a District 10-5A Division 2 game game against the Bears. Both teams are unbeaten in district play.

Rudder is 5-0 on the season. It is the first time in program history the Rangers have been 5-0. It has been a good start to the season for Rudder but there is still more for the team to accomplish. Ranger head coach Eric Ezar has a consistent message for his team. “Our big thing this year is one game at a time, one play at a time and if we take one play at a time it will take care of the next play,” Ezar said. “If we put enough good plays together we’ll win a game and that’s kind of what our whole motto has been just locked in for every play.”

Kick-off for Rudder and Montgomery is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery ISD Stadium. The Rangers will return to Merrill Green Stadium October 15 to face Fulshear.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Houston teen
Delta 8 is available at area stores and online.
Delta 8 THC product raising questions about legality, local prosecutions
CSPD says to avoid the area
Traffic diverted after crash at intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A&M Consolidated to battle Lake Creek Thursday in Montgomery
Aggie Men’s Swimming & Diving Set to Compete at SMU Classic
Aggie Women’s Swimming & Diving to Begin 2021-22 Season Against Houston
Aggies Announce Non-Conference Weekend Series Opponents