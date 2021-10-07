This week’s Classroom Champion is Jonathan Quevedo.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Jonathan Quevedo. The Snook High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked second in his class.

“Generally Jonathan does lead by example. Through his actions he demonstrates to his friends that he is a person who is really on top of things. But the occasion that he is a vocal leader, people really listen to him. They listen to what he has to say and where he is going with the whole situation. And they respect him and want to emulate that part of him,” said teacher Michelle Bond.

Jonathan is a team captain and an Offensive Lineman and Middle Linebacker for the Snook Bluejays. He also competes in Powerlifting, and plays baseball as well. In football, Jonathan was a 1st Team All-District and an Academic All-District as a center. And he was also an Academic All-District honoree in baseball as well. Outside of sports, Jonathan is a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, the Student Council, and he is the Senior Class Treasurer. In his spare time, he enjoys watching Netflix and Disney Plus, and playing football and soccer.

“He handles pressure better than probably anyone that I’ve ever seen at his age. We’ve asked him to do things that you know over the last three years he wasn’t asked to do, especially on the football field. As we got going with our summer conditioning, and sports specific stuff. We asked him to move to linebacker, and that speaks volumes of his intelligence and really his love for the game and for his teammates. His number one focus is making those around him better and that the group as a whole succeeds,” says Coach Dylan Conway.

“How I handle the pressure of being a student athlete is I just take everything one step at a time. You know there’s always going to be a game, a practice, a class, or homework. Whatever it is I just give it my all and hope for the best and then good things come. Well my time management here in school, I would say it’s pretty good because I can manage what I do, football, and school. And I feel like that’s going to translate pretty well to college, because I won’t have football to worry about. So it will just become easier and then I’ll just focus on my classes and I’ll be set,” said Quevedo.

After high school, Jonathan plans plans on attending Texas A&M University and he will major in Civil Engineering.

Congratulations to Jonathan Quevedo of Snook High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

